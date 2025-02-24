Saudi Arabia has unveiled the first aircraft manufacturing and maintenance industrial zone in Jeddah, a news report said.



The first two industrial licences for aircraft maintenance were awarded to Middle East Aircraft Engines Co. and Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries during the Aerospace Connect Forum, Argaam, an Arabic financial news portal, said.



In addition, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the National Centre for Industrial Development and Cluster 2 Co. to provide spaces within airports to set up specialised centers for aircraft maintenance, the report added.

