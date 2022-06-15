Salini Saudi Arabia, a subsidiary of Italian construction giant Webuild, broke ground for a 10,500 vehicles capacity mega car park for the Diriyah Gate project in northwest of Riyadh, the parent company said in a press statement.

Webuild said the €840 million ($880 million) Diriyah Square – Package 2 Super-Basement Works contract, which was the project’s largest to date when awarded in January 2022, involves the construction of a three-storey underground garage below the Diriyah Square mixed-use district with a built-up area of one million square metres.

The scope of the contract includes civil and structural works, tunnels and other connections for the car park in a new district along the Western Ring Road.

The contract was valued at 3.99 billion Saudi riyals ($1.06 billion) at the time of award.

Diriyah Square, which includes leisure and entertainment, ultra-luxury hotels, retail, Grade A offices, the King Salman Grand Mosque and residential units designed in the traditional Najdi architectural style, set for completion in 2024.

In May 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) expects to announce $6 billion worth of tenders for the heritage giga project after summer.

In February 2022, Diriyah Development Company (DevCo) had a awarded $311 million transportation works contract to Saudi construction company Nesma.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Meon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)