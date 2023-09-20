The UAE can be considered one of the leaders in fireproofing projects globally, Calvin Reck, Sales Manager for Protective Coatings at Jotun Paints UAE, told Zawya Projects.

Fireproofing paints or intumescent paints can help prevent steel structures from collapsing, reducing the requirement for total steel replacement after a fire has happened.

“We have fireproofing examples all over Dubai and the world. A very well-known example would be the Expo 2020 site, which consumed roughly 500,000 litres of fireproofing across multiple pavilions,” Reck said.

Calvin Reck, Sales Manager for Protective Coatings at Jotun Paints UAE

Below are the interview excerpts:

Have developers in the UAE started using fire-retardant paints and coatings to preserve the structural integrity of buildings and save lives?

Yes, this technology is being used in the UAE and is very well established. The UAE can be considered one of the leaders in fireproofing projects globally.

Fire resistance coatings are designed to provide passive fire protection by preventing the spread of fire, maintaining structural integrity, and preserving the load-bearing capacity of the protected materials or structures for a specified period of time. Fire resistance coatings are typically used to delay the onset of structural failure in a fire.

On the other hand, fire retardant coatings are primarily used to slow down the ignition and combustion of materials. They are typically applied to combustible materials to reduce their flammability and the rate at which they burn. Fire retardants are more focused on preventing materials from catching fire in the first place.

Is using fire-retardant paints and coatings now mandatory under the UAE fire and life safety code?

Yes, all commercial buildings need to follow the various civil defence guidelines and requirements. The Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) is the government entity developing and monitoring of this industry.

What is the importance of intumescent coating solutions for enhancing fire protection?

The fireproofing industry is very well regulated, in order to conform to the local and international regulations, you need to have your products tested in accordance with the strictest criteria with third party fire testing companies. This gives confidence to the owners that the material used for the protection of their assets will firstly; perform at the required level, prevent the collapse of their asset and protect lives by extending the time that fire and rescue have to stabilise the building.

Intumescent paint, also known as fireproofing paint or fire-resistant paint, is a type of coating that is applied to surfaces to provide passive fire protection. It is designed to expand and create a charred, insulating layer when exposed to high temperatures, such as those generated during a fire. This layer acts as a barrier, reducing the spread of flames and heat, and thus helping to protect the underlying structure from collapsing in a short period of time.

How are fire-retardant paint and corrosion-resistant coatings protecting the UAE’s megastructures?

Corrosion of steel is a global challenge. In fact, 40 percent of all newly produced steel is used to replace corroded steel. With specific high-performance corrosion-resistant products, we can prevent the loss of metal and slow the corrosive aspect down completely with the right systems.

Fireproofing paints or intumescent paints can help prevent steel structures from collapsing, reducing the requirement for total steel replacement after a fire has happened.

We have fireproofing examples all over Dubai and the world. A very well-known example would be the Expo 2020 site, which consumed roughly 500,000 litres of fireproofing across multiple pavilions.

Is using such fire-retardant paints or coatings costly?

It can be costly; however, the technology Jotun has invested in helps reduce this cost through reducing the amount of material required on the various projects.

Is fire-retardant paint a substitute for cladding on projects? Are developers receptive to such paints?

No, you cannot replace cladding with fireproofing - fireproofing paints are only designed for structural steel members.

All projects where the primary steel structure supports the load of the building, requires fireproofing; in this case, developers are aware of the fireproofing requirements and install the systems as per the DCD guidelines.

As any product where construction is underway, contractors do see fireproofing as being a costly aspect; however, it’s a required material.

Could you highlight projects where Jotun fire-retardant paints or coatings have been used?

We can quite confidently say that we have painted a large majority of mega projects in the UAE, and we are among the top five suppliers in this space globally, with a 70 percent hit rate on projects in Dubai.

We also have the capacity and capability to supply paints globally and in the past. We supplied paints for many projects in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, as well as in North Africa.

Jotun has been the number one choice whether it is some of the world’s tallest and most iconic buildings, skyscrapers or even the longest cantilevered bridges and other prominent structures.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.