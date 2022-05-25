Roshn, a leading Saudi real estate developer powered by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced the launch of its second community development, Al Arous, in northern Jeddah.

Spread over a sprawling 4 million sq m area, Alarous will boast more than 18,000 residential units in addition to key amenites such parks, pedestrian walkways, bicycle paths, restaurants, cafes, schools and mosques.

Strategically located in the Saudi port city, Al Arous grants its population good access to the city via main roads and the public transportation network.

Like other Roshn communities, it is designed to offer a modern, open lifestyle, while preserving the kingdom’s rich heritage and local urban designs, stated the developer.

Al Arous comes as part of Roshn's larger strategy of developing modern and vibrant neighbourhoods in four regions and nine cities in Saudi Arabia.

Its launch is another important step towards the Vision 2030 ambitions of raising the quality of life of all Saudi citizens and boosting homeownership levels across the country, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).