Red Sea International Company said its subsidiary, Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Company, has signed a contract with ALEC Saudi Arabia Engineering and Contracting to execute mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works at the iLMi Science Discovery and Innovation Center in Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City in Riyadh.

The 636-day contract is valued at 266 million Saudi riyals ($70.89 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The scope of work includes supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and handing over of MEP works at the centre. In addition, the contract includes deep utilities and under-slab MEP works, VT package, kitchen equipment, signage and graphics, landscaping, PV systems, museum exhibits, among others.

Revenues and profits from the project will be realised from the first quarter of 2025, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.