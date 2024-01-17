Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer of The Red Sea and Amaala tourism destinations, expects the completion of 11 luxury hotels on Shura Island and the main terminal at Red Sea International Airport (RSI) in 2025.

Amaala Triple Bay will welcome its first guests in 2025 as the first eight hotels begin to open their doors, the developer said in a statement. The Corallium Marine Life Institute and Yacht Club will also become operational.

The new sustainability-focused staff village that will house those who live and work at the destination is also progressing, RGI said.

Last year, Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea, and St. Regis Red Sea Resort were opened. Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is preparing to welcome its first guests this year.

Moreover, all 38 stainless steel overwater villas and 35 beach villas have been installed at Shebara Resort, and the resort at Desert Rock remains on track to open later this year.

The Red Sea destination received more than 11,500 passengers since September 2023, the company said.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

