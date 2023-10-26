A project to rebuild war-damaged Mosul international airport in Iraq is moving slowly although it was launched nearly three years ago, an Iraqi deputy has said.

Lukman Al-Rasheedi, a member of parliament for the northern Nineveh governorate, of which Mosul is the provincial capital, said only around 31 percent of the project has so far been executed.

“The project to reconstruct and rehabilitate Mosul airport is proceeding slowly...this is because the Governorate’s administration has been late in approving reconstruction designs,” he told the Iraqi News Agency.

In late 2021, Iraq’s cabinet approved around $150 million for the rebuilding of the war-devastated airport in Mosul.

