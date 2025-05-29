UAE - Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, a distinguished 5-star heritage hotel renowned for blending Emirati cultural charm with modern luxury, has solidified its partnership with Alleem Group, a diversified conglomerate with expertise in sustainability, technology and community development.

The two entities signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) designating Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel as the official hospitality partner for Alleem Group’s upcoming initiatives, marking a milestone in cross-sector collaboration.

The strategic alliance aims to enhance brand visibility, unlock mutual growth and create synergies through joint promotional efforts and high-profile event hosting. As part of the agreement, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel will be the preferred venue for Alleem Group’s corporate events, conferences, product launches, and CSR-driven gatherings including its Annual Sustainability Summit, while the company will promote the hotel’s services and offers across its network.

The collaboration amplifies joint marketing efforts across digital platforms, print media, and social channels, highlighting curated hospitality packages for Alleem Group’s clients and Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel’s guests.

The collaboration is aligned with UAE’s Vision 2030, such as heritage preservation workshops and eco-friendly event practices, reinforcing both entities’ commitment to sustainability. Leveraging Alleem Group’s regional and international showcase Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel’s premium offerings to a global audience.

Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, emphasised the partnership’s strategic value, saying: “This collaboration is a catalyst for elevating Ajman’s hospitality sector. By hosting Alleem Group’s events, we anticipate a 10% increase in corporate bookings while delivering immersive experiences that reflect our Emirati heritage. Partnerships like this are pivotal to positioning Ajman as a hub for cultural and business tourism."

Dr Rashid Alleem, Founder & Chairman at Alleem Group, added: “Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel’s iconic waterfront location and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our ethos. This partnership enables us to offer stakeholders a unique blend of innovation and tradition, whether through international conferences or community initiatives we will launching later this year.”

The UAE’s hospitality sector is projected to grow by 7% annually, driven by rising MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) tourism. This partnership taps into Ajman’s emergence as a destination for travellers seeking authenticity and luxury. Over the next 12 months, the collaboration will roll out phased activations, including sustainability events, CSR events and cultural festivals, art exhibitions to involve community through culture and art.

