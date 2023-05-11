Global hospitality chain Marriott International and Three Musketeers Hospitality (TMH), a UAE-based real estate developer, have agreed to build a 350-key hotel on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.



The new Le Méridien Al Marjan Island Resort & Spa is expected to open in 2026, Marjan, the master developer of Al Marjan Island, announced in a statement.



However, the cost and construction timeline of the 5-star hotel was not given.



TMH is a wholly owned subsidiary of UAE-based Plus Holding Limited.

