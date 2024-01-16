Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a leading Saudi group backed by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund) has launched the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, an iconic multi-use venue set to further enhance Qiddiya’s philosophy of the Power of Play.

Announcing this today (January 15), the QIC Board of Directors said the futuristic venue, located in Qiddiya City atop the breathtaking 200m-high Tuwaiq cliff and just 40 minutes from Riyadh, is anticipated to become a must-visit destination.

Designed by leading global architectural firm Populous, the stadium is set to become the world’s first fully integrated venue with a combined retractable roof, pitch and LED wall – an architectural innovation offering unparalleled versatility and allowing the space to transform into different "event modes" in a matter of hours, said a statement from QIC.

This LED wall will be a portal to live event broadcasts, high-definition films and laser shows, offering guests a novel, immersive experience with each visit. When not activated, it will open to reveal breathtaking views of Qiddiya City.

It aims to draw visitors from across the globe and revolutionize the traditional stadium experience with its immersive design and unique technological features, putting spectators at the centre of the show, it added.

Upon opening, it is anticipated to host some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest sports, entertainment, and cultural events.

Commenting on the launch, QIC Managing Director Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood said: "Our ambition is for Qiddiya City to become a global destination for entertainment, sports and culture and this iconic new stadium will be at its very heart. The futuristic venue aims to reinvent the traditional stadium concept and embody the true spirit of Qiddiya’s Power of Play philosophy."

"It uses state-of-the-art technology and innovative, world-leading design to put the spectator at the centre of the experience," explained Aldawood.

This iconic stadium will become a bucket-list destination for fans and enthusiasts across the world, hosting major events from across the world of sport and entertainment, he added.

According to him, guests will be able to enjoy multiple spectacles in a single day, including football, boxing, esports, concerts as well as theatre performances.

The stadium, he stated, will deploy cutting-edge technology to provide fans with instant access to live data and information including the use of state-of-the-art holographic technology, enabling virtual interactions with celebrities and stars.

The unveiling of the stadium follows the launch of Qiddiya City’s world first multi-use Gaming & Esports District.

"As a central venue in an urban entertainment district, this uniquely versatile space promises an extended play experience with direct and convenient access to Qiddiya City’s vibrant Gaming & Esport District as well as other city entertainment options," noted Aldawood.

Integrated into the city fabric through a variety of transportation choices including park ’n ride and drop-off zones, the stadium will also be within direct proximity to 50,000 sq m of shopping, dining and entertainment spaces as well as hotel options.

Once open, the stadium will serve as the home ground of Saudi Pro League football clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr and is one of the proposed venues for the Kingdom’s 2034 FIFA World Cup bid. It is also poised to host some of the region’s biggest sports events including the Saudi King Cup, the Asian Cup and possibly the 2034 Asian Games.

The venue will be able to host events all year-round in its climate-controlled facilities, where energy consumption will be reduced through an eco-friendly cooling lake built directly under the stadium.

The lake will use rainwater capture from the stadium and the surrounding area to pre-cool the air conditioning system.

According to QIC, there will be an estimated 1.8 million annual visits to the stadium, along with six million visits to other activities, playing a key role in Vision 2030’s targets for a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation - driving tourism and creating jobs.

The launch comes following HRH the Crown Prince’s recent unveiling of the transformation of Qiddiya and vision for Qiddiya City to turn it into a global destination for entertainment, sports and culture focused on its power of play philosophy. More such announcements are due in the coming weeks, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

