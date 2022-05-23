Dhi Qar governorate, located in southern Iraq, is planning to set up a new industrial city and a mini-metro project

Abdul Hamid Al-Hasoona, Head of Dhi Qar Investment commission told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that a meeting was held with the Anfal Company for the mini- metro project, which will extend from the connect the city centre and neighbourhoods of Ibrahim Al-Khalil city, and for industrial city project.

He said the land area totalling 200 acres has been allocated to the projects, adding that the commission is working on completing finalising the paperwork and permissions for the projects.

