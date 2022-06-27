Egypt - Prime Developments signed a management and operation agreement contract with EFS Facilities Services Misr — a subsidiary of EFS International specialised in integrated project management in Egypt — to manage its current projects in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Chairperson of Prime Development Nathan Yacoub stated that the company is keen to establish strategic partnerships with prominent brands in all fields with the aim of enhancing the investment value of the company’s projects and providing them with the best operators of integrated services and facilities.

Yacoub added that this agreement was made in order to manage the company’s projects in the NAC, which will be announced soon with joint Egyptian-Kuwaiti investments.

COO of EFS Misr Tamer Fahmi said that EFS MISR is affiliated with the UAE EFS Group that provides service in the management of facilities and services in all real estate projects of all kinds — whether administrative, commercial, residential, medical, or hospitality — in order to provide an environment that is successful and suitable for investment.

Prime Developments was established in 2008 and has implemented several coastal projects in the Red Sea, including Al-Kawthar Heights, Premier Buildings, and View Aqua.

The company is currently preparing to launch new investment projects in the coming period in accordance with the company’s strategic plan in 2022, which depends on the expansion of project development.

