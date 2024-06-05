Peak Summit Development announces the second phase of its highly demanded The Orchard Place, a Luxury European inspired residential community in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, following the complete sale of units in Tower A and B.

Demand for the units was driven by the well-appointed living spaces, attention to detail and contemporary finishings, as well as the prime location of the community.

The 20-storey Tower C will have 193 units including studios, one-, two-, three- and luxurious two-storey penthouses and townhouses with spacious terraces and private swimming pools, with units boasting a ceiling height of 3.5m.

Peak Summit Development said the project is set for handover in the fourth quarter of 2026.

"Following the success of the previous launches, we are thrilled to launch Tower C at The Orchard Place, a European community focused on family-friendly facilities located in the very heart of the JVC and surrounded by the parks," said Sergi Voronovych, CEO, Peak Summit Development.

"The Orchard Place Tower C introduces a sophisticated blend of timeless Luxury European design and modern amenities and will continue to enhance and contribute to the elevated living standards of the community," he noted.

According to him, residents will enjoy exquisite facilities including a 25-m sports swimming pool, a comprehensive wellness area complete with yoga, sauna, and steam rooms, and an exclusive outdoor cinema. Each home boasts high-quality wooden flooring, European appliances, and thoughtful layouts to maximize living space.

Additionally, the project will feature an office block managed by The Place – leading high end serviced offices operator in GCC, ensuring high standards of service for both office and dining experiences.

The Orchard Place Tower C will use top-tier materials and smart home technologies. Otis elevators and Alumil facade are used to enhance building aesthetics and the overall tenant living experience.

The selection of the project’s location was strategic, with five plots centrally located around the central circle of Jumeirah Village Circle, further enhancing the desirability of this property for families.

According to the developer, residents will benefit from the project's strategic location offering easy access to all major roads like Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road.

The Orchard Place proximity to top-notch educational, health, and culinary institutions further enhances its appeal for a sophisticated urban lifestyle, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).