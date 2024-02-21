Soudah Development, a real estate development company powered by Saudi wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund) today (Februay 20) signed a contract with Parsons Corporation to provide project management consultancy services for the development of Soudah Peaks, a year-round luxury mountain tourism destination set 3,015m above sea level on KSA's highest peak.

An ambitious project for Soudah, it is developing a luxury mountain tourism destination above the clouds and is geared towards building sustainable tourism infrastructure with a focus on nature, wellness, adventure, sports, culture and heritage.

Parsons’ scope of work includes all project management and site supervision services for the development of Soudah Peaks which is home to 6 unique development zones: Tahlal, Sahab, Sabrah, Jareen, Rijal, and Red Rock.

On the strategic project, Soudah Development CEO Engineer Saleh Aloraini said: "We are delighted to partner with Parsons on this project, marking a giant leap forward in bringing our vision of luxury tourism experiences to life."

"The detailed design of the Soudah Peaks masterplan outlines our total commitment and dedication to upholding a sustainable environmental framework, offering high-end hospitality services, and developing ultra luxury facilities and assets to provide Soudah Peaks’ visitors with an unparalleled living experience," he stated.

Aloraini said: "Parsons brings extensive consulting experience in project management to support the completion of the construction phases of Soudah Peaks; and will contribute to achieving the goals of the Public Investment Fund in developing tourism and entertainment sectors in Saudi Arabia."

Pierre Santoni, President, Infrastructure EMEA at Parsons, said: "We’re thrilled to be working on yet another one of the key projects under the Saudi leadership’s national transformation blueprint, Vision 2030."

With a regional presence spanning more than 65 years, Parsons brings deep domain expertise across urban development, smart mobility, asset management, design, sustainability, and landscape architecture in the Kingdom.

"Working on a project of this nature, which will preserve and enhance the surrounding area and prioritizes environmental integrity, directly aligns with Parsons’ core values, and allows us to bring our expertise in managing projects with the utmost precision to another important project in the Kingdom," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

