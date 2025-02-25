Egypt - Orascom Construction will build the new ‘Campus 2026’ in line with expansion plans at The American University in Cairo (AUC), according to a statement.

The project spans around 65 feddans, aiming to enhance student experience and anchoring AUC’s positioning as a premier institution for education and research in the region.

The development scheme includes three key developments, namely the NextGen Student and Learning Living Spaces, the Technology, Research and Innovation (TRI) Lab Building, and the Extended Education Hub.

The construction phase will include five state-of-the-art buildings, an underground service tunnel, and infrastructure and landscaping works.

This development fosters Orascom Construction’s long track record in building advanced sustainable projects across various sectors including airports, museums, hospitals and high-profile buildings in Egypt and the USA.

