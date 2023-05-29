Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is preparing to launch a consultancy tender for the fifth phase of the Nizwa Industrial City, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.



Ahmed bin Salem Al Hajri, Director General of Nizwa Industrial City told ONA that the third and fourth phases costing 5 million Omani Riyals ($13 million) were awarded to a local company in May 2020 and have been completed.



The third and fourth phases include construction of 6.3-kilometre internal road network with a paved walkway on both sides of the roads, installation of 205 lighting poles, a closed network system for controlling and monitoring the entrances to the city and internal roads, a channel for rainwater drainage, culverts for valleys, a 5.9-km irrigation network, a ground water tank, a sewage network, a 9-km network for water and firefighting, construction of 90 parking lots for trucks at the entrance to the city.

The city when completed will be spread over four million square metres.



