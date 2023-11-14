The Oman Supreme Judicial Council is expected to award the design and supervision consultancy service contract for its Primary Court Building and the Notary Public Department Building project in the Wilayat of Adam by the first of quarter 2024.

“The tender for the design and supervision consulting services was issued on 31 October 2023 with bid submission deadline of 27 November 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of January 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction of a primary court building and the notary public department building.

The project, with an estimated value of $50 million, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, a second source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

