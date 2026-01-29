Saudi Arabia's New Murabba Development Company (NMDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has issued a request for information notice to test the market for modular and offsite fit-out solutions for the towers encompassing the Mukaab development, according to a MEED report.

The notice was issued on January 26 with a submission deadline of 11 February.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report on Tuesday said work on the Mukaab, a colossal cube-shaped skyscraper at the centre of the New Murabba downtown development in Riyadh, has been suspended while the project's financing and feasibility is reassessed.

The Najdi-inspired Mukaab building – the name of which is the Arabic word for cube – was meant to be the centrepiece of New Murabba. Measuring 400 metres in height, width and length, the building, if built, would rank among the largest structures ever constructed.

NMDC has scheduled a market engagement meeting with prospective companies in the first week of February to discuss the solutions further.

The towers will frame the Mukaab and are an integral part of the structure. There will be North and South towers, marked for residential use, and mixed-use East and West towers. The towers will be about 375 metres tall and more than 80 storeys high.

The core modular elements under consideration include bathroom pods, kitchen pods, dressing room modules, panelised steel partition systems and other offsite manufactured fit-out solutions.

