Muscat: Valor Hospitality Middle East has announced its first hotel in Muscat, adding to its portfolio in the Middle East.

The upscale, full-service hotel in Muscat, Oman is scheduled to open in Q1 2024, after a complete renovation, refurbishment and rebranding.

When open, the hotel will feature 201 guest rooms, ballroom and conference facilities, leisure and fitness amenities, and dining venues. Located in the centre of Muscat, in Qurum, the hotel will offer a great location and diverse room mix for both short and long stays, corporate and leisure travellers.

“After our recent hotel opening in Dubai, UAE, it gives us great pleasure to expand our third-party hotel management services in the Middle East by partnering with Mustafa Sultan Enterprises for our first of, hopefully, many hotels in Oman,” said Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Middle East. “We are working closely with the owner on the full renovation plan and in identifying a suitable brand fit for the fully revamped hotel,” Bergue continued.

Shabeer Mustafa Sultan, Chairman of Mustafa Sultan Enterprises, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Valor Hospitality for operating an international branded hotel in Muscat, Oman, and to provide the best possible guest experience. This collaboration points to a full renovation and rebranding investment that supports our mission to create long-term value for the tourism, real estate, and leisure sectors across Oman. We are confident the hotel will add great value to the vision of Oman’s leaders, particularly in the upscale hotel segment. We look forward to delivering an engaging and positive experience for all our guests”.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).