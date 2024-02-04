Dubai-based master developer Nakheel has awarded the main contract for the construction of residential villas within its contemporary waterfront project, Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences, the exclusive contemporary waterfront residential retreat offering sophisticated beachfront homes and upscale amenities.

Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences, will be home to over 80 resorts and hotels, including luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco conscious hotels, supporting the city’s ambition to boost the tourism and hospitality sector.

Nakheel said the contract for the construction of Rixos Bay Residences and Villas has been awarded to Sembol Construction, with work set to commence soon.

Established in 2000, Sembol Construction is renowned in the global market as well as in the UAE for their attractive projects. By working across different regions, it has built complex and challenging developments within set timelines and budgets.

"Part of the contemporary landscaped residential development at Dubai Islands, Rixos Bay Residences and Villas project has been designed to provide a luxurious lifestyle set within a family friendly neighbourhood, said a spokesman for Nakheel.

Dubai Islands comprises five islands with a total area of 17 sq km and 20 km beaches, offering waterfront living within 20 minutes of Downtown Dubai, as well as key locations including the airport and marine ports.

"The meticulously crafted one, two, three and four bedroom apartments, duplexes, and luxury villas offer world class amenities with panoramic views of the waterfront for families looking for a resort style living experience," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

