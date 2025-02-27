L'Office national des chemins de fer (ONCF), Morocco's national railway operator, announced on Wednesday the launch of a new tunnel project beneath the city of Rabat as part of preparations for the FIFA World Cup which it co-hosts in 2030, a local Arabic language newspaper Sabahagadir reported on Wednesday.

The 3.3-kilometre long tunnel, which is estimated to cost 1.4 billion Moroccan dirhams (approximately $140 million ), will be constructed under the Bou Regreg River and connect Sale and Agdal Stations in the Moroccan capital , report said.

The report said the project aims to enhance railway infrastructure, reduce pressure on the regional train network, and improve traffic flow between Rabat and Salé while shortening travel times, the statement said without disclosing completion timelines.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

