Morocco-based estate investment company Ektar, part of local Arena Group, has completed its first fundraising round with family offices and major institutional investors to develop a large-scale residential project worth over one billion Moroccan dirhams ($100 million) in Casablanca.

‘Elie Saab Casablanca Art of Living,’ formally launched last week, comprises luxury villas and apartments, and is scheduled for completion in the in the fourth quarter of 2028.

“Our job is to structure, develop, and manage real estate assets built to last,” said Ahmed Lahlou, managing partner and co-founder of EKTAR in a company statement published in the local media on Monday.

“Every project rests on clear fundamentals: quality design, practical use, architectural coherence, durable materials, and value creation for investors,” he added.

The project’s master developer is Art of Living, a subsidiary of Arena Group. Its interior designer is Elie Saab Maison, main architect is South Africa-based SAOTA, landscape architect is UK's Cracknell, and marketing and sales partner is Dubai-based Evolutions.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

