Casablanca, Morocco : ELIE SAAB, the globally renowned luxury lifestyle brand, and EKTAR x ART OF LIVING, respectively the investment vehicle and the master development company, both related to ARENA GROUP, a leading name in real estate in Morocco, proudly announce the launch of ELIE SAAB CASABLANCA ART OF LIVING. This prestigious project introduces the first ELIE SAAB branded residences in Casablanca, bringing a fresh and innovative vision of luxury living in Morocco.

Casablanca, a vibrant city renowned for its rich cultural heritage, is gaining increasing global attention, highlighted by its selection as a host city for the 2030 World Cup. ELIE SAAB CASABLANCA ART OF LIVING is strategically located just 10 min from the Financial District and 30 min from the international airport. This prime location offers residents convenient access to the city’s top destinations while providing the tranquility and exclusivity of luxury development.

The interiors by ELIE SAAB Maison showcase the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, elegance, and sophistication. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to reflect ELIE SAAB's timeless luxury and distinctive style, while thoughtfully incorporating local influences. The result is a living space that blends the brand’s refined aesthetic with a design that respects its unique surroundings.

Elie Jr, ELIE SAAB Group CEO, stated “The partnership with ART OF LIVING marks an important step in our evolution as a lifestyle brand, allowing us to bring the full ELIE SAAB experience to the vibrant city of Casablanca. This project reflects our dedication to creating spaces where luxury, comfort, and artistry converge. We are excited to see our vision come to life in such a dynamic and historic location.”

Anis SEFRIOUI, CEO of ART OF LIVING, added: “This development embodies our commitment to pioneering architectural excellence and sustainability. We believe this project will set a new benchmark for luxury living in Casablanca, offering residents a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and environmental consciousness. Our partnership with ELIE SAAB brings a significant innovation in the luxury residential sector in Morocco, we are proud to be part of this landmark venture.”

Ahmed LAHLOU, Managing Director of EKTAR, added: “The project embodies the aspiration to create a rare place, one designed to last and to inspire. Our purpose is to deliver meaningful landmark projects that create lasting value. Through unwavering commitment and close collaboration between EKTAR and ART OF LIVING teams, this vision has taken shape and come to life.”

ELIE SAAB CASABLANCA ART OF LIVING will offer an exclusive collection of luxurious villas and apartments. The villas, designed by the acclaimed architectural firm SAOTA, are available in four- and five-bedroom configurations, with built-up areas up to 7,037 Sqft and plots reaching 8,023 Sqft. The villas will be presented in two distinct styles inspired by the fashion seasons: the Spring/Summer collection, featuring bright and airy tones for a fresh, contemporary atmosphere, and the Fall/Winter collection, incorporating warm, rich hues for a more intimate and luxurious ambiance.

In addition to the villas, the development will include spacious two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses, with sizes up to 7,222 Sqft. The residences will be able to offer stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, private pools and gardens enhancing the luxury lifestyle that defines the ELIE SAAB brand.

Residents will have access to a wide range of exclusive amenities, including a private clubhouse with a state-of-the art Fitness Center, Co-Working Lounge, Resident’s Lounge, a Heated Pool and an Infinity Pool. The development also offers Kid’s Playground and Running Tracks, ensuring that every aspect of comfort and recreation is considered. A dedicated maintenance service is also available for residents.

For more information about the project, visit: eliesaab-artofliving.com

Set for completion in Q4 2028, ELIE SAAB CASABLANCA ART OF LIVING represents a bold vision for the future of luxury living in Morocco. With a focus on architectural innovation and the timeless elegance of the ELIE SAAB brand, the project combines modern design with classic sophistication in a distinctive way.

EVOLUTIONS, a leading real estate intelligence hub in Dubai and ART OF LIVING’s commercial partner will be responsible for managing the sales, ensuring seamless and expert-led experience for prospective buyers.

About ELIE SAAB

Elie Saab founded his eponymous label in 1982, at just 18 years old. Since then, the ELIE SAAB house has been established as one of the major leaders in the HAUTE COUTURE category globally, with ateliers based in Paris, Milan, London and Beirut. ELIE SAAB has continued to build on the inherent savoir-faire and innate elegance for which it is renowned, expanding into the Ready-to-Wear, Bridal, Accessories, Eyewear & Fragrance categories. ELIE SAAB recently established MAISON (2019), with signature furniture collections and exclusive interiors for global real estate ventures.

For more Information, visit www.eliesaab.com

About ART OF LIVING

ART OF LIVING is the luxury brand of ARENA Property Development, a leading property development company revered for its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate sector. With a focus on bespoke experiences and exceptional service, ART OF LIVING, launched to embody the essence of luxury and sophistication sets a new standard in high-end living, offering an extraordinary lifestyle that consistently surpasses expectations.

For more information, visit www.artofliving.ma

About EKTAR

EKTAR is an innovative company specializing in investment and the structuring of real estate projects with strong growth potential, solid profitability, and a positive impact on communities.

EKTAR’s vision is to transform the real estate landscape through investments that combine profitability and responsibility, reflecting its commitment to quality and long-term value creation for its clients.

For more information, visit www.ektar.ma

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. Evolutions has solidified its position in the real estate industry with its innovative approaches.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae