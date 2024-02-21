MUSCAT: In a landmark initiative poised to shape the future of Oman's urban development, Tawoos Group has entered into a significant relationship with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) to pioneer the development and construction of cutting-edge mixed-use towers within the highly anticipated Al Khuwair Downtown project.

Tawoos will build the first mixed-use towers that will act as a lighthouse for the Al Khuwair Downtown project. The 12,000 sqm site will comprise 60,000 sqm GFA incorporating offices, residential and retail.

The project is an integral part of Oman's National Spatial Strategy (ONSS), guiding the nation’s journey towards Oman Vision 2040. It underlines the importance of planning new developments and infrastructure to maximise opportunities while preserving the country's natural heritage. The ground-breaking project is strategically designed to manage urban growth, optimise infrastructure services, and create vibrant, inclusive communities.

Dr Khalfan bin Said Mubarak al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, emphasised the significance of the collaboration. "The agreement between MoHUP and Tawoos Group marks a pioneering moment in Oman's urban evolution. By uniting our vision with Tawoos Group's aspirations, we are setting new standards for sustainability, architectural excellence, and community-centric urban development." Renowned architectural firm Zaha Hadid Architects, founded by the late pioneering architect Zaha Hadid, has been entrusted with crafting the master plan for the Al Khuwair Downtown district, heralding a new era of transformative urban design.

Samir Fancy, Chairman of Tawoos Group, added, “As they say, we shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us. This landmark destination will change the perception, work ethic and habits of the entire ecosystem which will reside within it. Our mixed-used towers will serve as a lighthouse that inspires the Al Khuwair Downtown project.” The towers envisioned by Tawoos Group are poised to redefine the standard for commercial, residential, and retail spaces, offering an unparalleled experience tailored to diverse needs and preferences.

H H Sayyid Tarik bin Shabib al Said, Director of Tawoos Group said, “We congratulate MoHUP for their far-sighted vision and on this key milestone towards realising the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. Tawoos is honoured to be part of this extraordinary project. These towers will be innovative, sustainable and aligned with green building principles, attracting domestic and international investment positioning Oman as a dynamic, progressive destination.”

Ibrahim Waili, Executive Director of Oman National Spatial Strategy (ONSS) at MoHUP, who has played an key role in laying the groundwork for the project said, “Through ONSS, Oman envisions a future where investment in infrastructure is carefully orchestrated to enhance livability, economic vitality, and environmental sustainability. We are confident of the partnerships we have forged, and optimistic about realising the vision of the government.”

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).