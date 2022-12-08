Dubai Metro Route 2020 project was named the winner in the Project Management Institute’s (PMI) large and mega projects category for 2022.

The 15-kilometre-long Route 2020 on the Red Line, running from Jebel Ali Metro Station to Expo 2020 station, was completed last year at the cost of 11 billion UAE dirhams ($2.99 billion).

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Madinah, Saudi Arabia was one of the two finalists in the large and mega projects category, according to a PMI statement.

Dubai Municipality project management office won the ‘PMO of the Year’ award.

