Egyptian real estate developer Melee announced on Unsay the launch of Miq, its first-ever project, located in Sheikh Zayed City.

The mixed-use development, spread over 66 acres of land owned by Ahly Sabbour, is scheduled to be delivered from 2027, according to the company’s press statement.

The project comprises branded residences including villas, apartments, twin villas and townhouses; commercial and retail units, a hotel managed by Marriott International, and a clubhouse.

Gasser Bahgat, Chairman & CEO of Melee, said: "We believe Nmq adds a new dimension to mixed-used projects and contributes significantly to the growing real estate market.

Naga Architects, MIMAR Architecture & Engineering, Benoy, Chapman Taylor, and Sabbour Consulting have worked on the project’s master plan, interior and exterior designs, the statement said.

Project values and detailed timelines weren’t disclosed.

