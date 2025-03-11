Bahrain - A glorious green map of Bahrain will brighten up the area towards Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir as part of numerous municipal projects planned for the Southern Governorate.

Other initiatives include public parks, walkways and gardens alongside environmental beautification of major highways, junctions and roads.

Details of the planned 2025-2027 projects were presented by Southern Municipality director-general Isa Al Buainain during a recent Southern Municipal Council meeting.

He pointed that budgets were being secured for projects this year and the following 12 months. However, work on arrangements and designs was set to begin next year for projects planned in 2027.

Amongst them are new public parks at Maraqeeb in Isa Town and a second neighbourhood park in Khalifa Town, two walkways in Askar and Riffa, and enhancing the Zallaq Highway-Khalifa Bin Salman Highway junction and Wali Al Ahd Highway.

“We signed a contract for the Maraqeeb Park in Isa Town and work commenced last month,” said Mr Al Buainain. “The park will cover a space of 7,545sqm and includes a rubber ground, family rest areas, several recreational buildings and facilities, alongside rides,” he added.

“As for the second neighbourhood park in Khalifa Town, it is currently being designed, and will cover 1,844sqm.

“The two walkways are also under design with the one in Askar covering 760sqm and the other in Riffa covering an area of 1,800sqm.”

Mr Al Buainain stressed the crucial role of public parks, gardens and walkways in enhancing community well-being and urban liveability.

He noted that these green spaces provide residents with opportunities for recreation, social interaction and relaxation, promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Furthermore, Mr Al Buainain highlighted that well-designed public spaces contribute to environmental sustainability by improving air quality and supporting local biodiversity.

“We encourage community engagement in the care and maintenance of these areas, fostering a sense of ownership and pride among residents,” he said. “Through the establishment of accessible walkways, the municipality aims to encourage walking and cycling, reducing reliance on vehicles and promoting a more active lifestyle.

“Overall, investing in public parks and gardens is essential for building vibrant, cohesive communities that prioritise the well-being of their citizens.”

Mr Al Buainain said beautification was now taking a different approach than previous years.

“The Zallaq-Khalifa Bin Salman Highway junction nearby Bahrain University, currently under design, will cover 52,983sqm and is set to depict Bahrain’s map through integration of greenery and sense of nation,” he revealed. “A contract has been signed for the Wali Al Ahd Highway beautification covering an area of 6,470sqm.

“We have many other ideas but they await clarity, innovation and budgeting.”

Meanwhile, Mr Al Buainain said 62 applications for free-of-charge remodelling, renovations and revamps of dilapidated homes owned by Bahraini families-in-need have been received over the last year.

“We have found 45 to be compliant and 15 have already seen work completed and seven are seeing work in progress – that makes it 49 per cent so far.”

He added that 36 free-of-charge home waterproofing requests were received last year which have been all completed without delay.

