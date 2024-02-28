The Big 5 Construct Saudi, the largest building sector event in the kingdom, kicked off its 12th edition yesterday (February 26), drawing some of the leading players from 47 countries across the globe.

It was inaugurated by Majid Abdullah Al Hogail, the Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing in Saudi Arabia, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

He was joined by Engineer Zakaria bin Abdulrahman Al Abdulqader, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Contractors Authority, along with other senior officials.

"The contracting sector is vital to our country's growth, supporting key initiatives of Vision 2030 and driving various sectors forward. Given its importance, the government is actively developing and supporting it, exemplified by the establishment of the Saudi Contractor's Authority," stated Al Hogail.

"This entity has introduced numerous electronic initiatives and services via its website, such as model contracts, price index, projects platform, consulting services and project managers platform, effectively addressing sector challenges and facilitating smoother operations for contractors, project owners and institutions," he added.

The ribbon-cutting was followed by the opening of the 4th edition of the International Contracting Conference (ICC), organized by the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) and dmg events.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Zakaria bin Abdulrahman Al Abdulqader, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Saudi Contractors Authority, said: "The ICC and Big 5 Construct Saudi garnered significant interest from specialists, contractors, project owners, developers, legal, finance, insurance, renewable energy firms, alongside project managers, subcontractors, consulting engineers, technology providers, transportation, infrastructure firms and suppliers."

"The conference focuses on the contracting sector's future and its pivotal role in realizing the Kingdom's vision, exploring innovations, technology integration including artificial intelligence, best practices in contracting processes, and insights into finance and insurance within the sector," he added.

A consortium of agreements were signed between Al Jaber Trading & Contracting Company and Construction Depth (CDC); Yenigün Construction and Al Abdulqader; as well as Abdul Mohsen Al Tamimi Contracting and China Jiangsu International on the sidelines of the event.

Running for four days until 29 February 2024, Big 5 Construct Saudi covers the full spectrum of the construction sector under 14 product sectors. Doubling in size, this year, the event boasts over 60% local exhibitors and 17 international pavilions offering products, solutions and expertise from these countries.

"At this year's Big 5 Construct Saudi, we're excited to offer 55,000+ professionals an opportunity to engage with exhibitors and acquire products, equipment, building solutions, new technologies and services. With the event doubling in size, we've organized sectorized halls to streamline visitor navigation and help them secure products and services that align with their needs," said Muhammed Kazi, Vice President – Construction at dmg events.

During the four-day event, Big 5 Construct Saudi will serve as a hub for dialogues and discussions focused on propelling the Kingdom's construction sector forward. Emphasizing collaboration among stakeholders to execute projects and shaping contracting practices for sustainable development in Saudi Arabia will be a key focus.

Speaking at the panel titled, ‘Driving innovation and collaboration in Saudi engineering and contracting: A vision for the future', Abdulmajid Al Rashoudi, Governor of Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA), said: "Saudi Arabia is now working in full swing and being very proactive in modern construction techniques. We must encourage cooperation between companies. So, we created a platform that facilitates the hiring process of engineers."

Another panel expert participated in discussions centered on navigating the landscape titled ‘Decoding the Current State of the Contracting Sector in Saudi Arabia’, Khalid Al Othman, President of Imar Engineering Consultants, said: “Building bridges of trust between stakeholders will be the main driver of solving communication issues.”

Day 2 of the International Contracting Conference will host discussions on nurturing talent, fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth, the role of the construction sector in achieving Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for sustainability and strategies for managing financial resources in the contracting industry.

On Days 3 and 4 of the event, Big 5 Talks will host insightful sessions under the themes of project management, facilities management, architecture & design and codes & standards.

The opening day was witness to several new product launches and big announcements coming from the HVAC sector.

On the opening day, the UAE-based Rime Group launched heat exchangers with advanced coil designs and high-quality coatings, ensuring resilience in any environment. The company is showcasing condensing units and evaporators at the event.

Another exhibitor Alyamitech, a Saudi Arabian company specializing in the distribution of HVAC products launched products from Winters Instruments, a global manufacturer of pressure and temperature instrumentation. These include pressure gauges and smart transmitters, among others.

Joint Global Business Company introduced its Sonniger range of air curtains for commercial and industrial applications. The fan-powered devices create invisible air barriers, efficiently separating environments without limiting access.

Over the coming days, Big 5 Construct Saudi will witness product launches that respond to the increasing demand for products & solutions within the Kingdom’s construction sector.

