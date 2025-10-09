Dubai-based Leos Development has secured a 209-million-UAE-dirham ($56.91 million) escrow (profit) monetisation facility from Emirates Islamic to fund its expansion.

The tailor-made facility features structures and provisions that enable the opening of new channels to access liquidity for capital formation, acquisitions, and expansion, Emirates Islamic said in a statement.

The funding solution enhances investor confidence and streamlines project financing for developers nationwide, the bank, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD Group, said.

The details of the escrow monetisation facility were not disclosed.

In February, Zawya Projects reported that LEOS Developments was working on multiple luxury residential and lifestyle projects in 2025, with investments totalling billions of dirhams fuelled by strong market momentum.

“Dubai remains a global hotspot for real estate investment, with off-plan properties offering attractive opportunities for both end-users and investors,” Chief Executive Officer Rui Lui had said.

According to official data for the property markets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, the total value of real estate transactions reached AED 893 billion by the end of 2024, with over 331,300 transactions recorded.

