

RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) has warned contractors that failure to remove excavation waste after completion of work exposes them to financial fines.



The failure to remove the waste resulting from demolition, construction and excavation operations, could expose the contractors to a fine of between SR3,000 and SR10,000, MOMRA confirmed.



MOMRA clarified that the contractor will not only be subject to financial fines, but the waste will also be transported at his own expense.



The waste also includes the failure to maintain directional signs and the fence surrounding the work area, MOMRA added.



While MOMRA warned, those who cause damage to the equipment of asphalted and paved streets will be subject to a fine of SR5,000 to SR10,000, in addition to repairing the damaged part at the expense of the contractor.



A fine of SR3,000 to SR5,000 will be imposed on the contractor in the event that the directional signs and fences are not maintained.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).