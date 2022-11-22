Engineering and construction firm Laing O’Rourke Middle East has been appointed by Khazna Data Centres (Khazna) to design and build a 21.45-megawatt (MW) data centre facility and office space at Dubai Design District, the company said in a statement.



The data centre building will be built within the 26,000 square metre plot, containing four separate pods, each with two data halls totalling 5MW per pod, plus seven auxiliary data halls totalling 1.45MW.



The scope includes the design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the data centre building, as well as technical fit-out for each of the four pods and auxiliary data halls.



Moreover, the scope of works includes a three-storey office building with an enhanced façade.



The project will be constructed and certified as per the Uptime Tier III design, which means it can be maintained without the requirement for a total shutdown or equipment replacement.



The project’s first phase will be handed over to Khazna in September 2023, allowing for tenant deployment, with the full project completion for first quarter of 2024, the statement said.

The project is the UK company’s fifth data centre under a main contract for Khazna.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)