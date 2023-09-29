Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the main construction contract for Girls Centres in Jaber Al Ahmad City (Block 4), Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City, Sector (D), and a Youth Centre in Sabah Al-Ahmad City, Sector (B) by first quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the main construction, completion and maintenance contract was released on 15 August 2023 and the tender submission date has been extended from 21 September to 8 October 2023. The main contract is expected to be awarded by end of January 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $80 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.