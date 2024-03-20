Al-Mazaya Holding Company, a real investment firm listed on Kuwait’s stock market, said on Wednesday it has completed the acquisition of First Dubai Real Estate Development Company.

The company said in a bourse statement that the acquisition resulted in an increase in the Company’s paid-up capital by around 4 million Kuwaiti dinars ($13.2 million) to nearly KWD52.55 million ($173.4 million).

In 2023, Al-Mazaya revealed plans to acquire First Dubai, which is also listed on the Kuwaiti bourse, and said the procedure would be endorsed by the Shareholders.

