Oil-rich Kuwait is planning to build a new hotel, shops, restaurants and other facilities as part of plans to expand a key market in the heart of the capital Kuwait City, a newspaper reported on Monday.

The Municipality has obtained cabinet approval for the project to develop “Al Mubarakiya” Souk and it intends to invite bids from the private sector to execute the project, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

It quoted informed sources in the Gulf emirate as saying the project, which has been on the cards for more than a year, comprises a new hotel, a public park, shops and restaurants, multi-storey car parks, a museum, a mosque and other facilities.

“The concerned authorities have completed the final designs for the expansion project, which will be carried out by the private sector,” the paper said.

