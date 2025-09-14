Kuwait has allocated 1.3 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($4.3 billion) for 141 projects as part of its capital spending during the current 2025-2026 fiscal year, official data showed on Thursday.



The allocations are higher than project spending of around KWD1.1 billion ($3.6 billion) projected in the previous fiscal year, said a finance ministry report published by the Kuwaiti Al-Qabas newspaper.

Actual spending on projects in the current fiscal year, which started on 1 April, stood at around 9.9 percent in the first quarter of the year, the report said.

It said projects this year include 17 new and 124 projects under construction, while related projects stood at 38, the report said.



Kuwait, a founding OPEC member, said this year that it would use funds to be borrowed under a revived debt law to finance projects worth more than $5 billion this year.



According to a July 2025 Arab Times report, the 2025/2026 budget allocated KWD1.497 billion for construction and major maintenance projects for the fiscal year, an increase of KWD46 million compared to the budget last year, which amounted to KWD1.451 billion.

According to Blackresearch.com, the new upcoming construction projects in Kuwait have a combined value of over $300 billion and comprise Kuwait Islands Development, Madinat Al Hareer (Silk City), Kuwait International Airport Expansion, Mubarak Al Kabeer Port, and the Kuwait National Railroad Network.

These projects are central to Kuwait Vision 2035, said the website, which added that the country currently has close to 300 active projects, valued at approximately $115 billion, with large infrastructure projects making up nearly half of that total.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.