Kuwait’s General Corporation for Housing Welfare is expected to award the main construction contract for its Houses and Public Buildings and Associated Infrastructure Work project by first quarter 2024, according to source.

“The tender for the main construction contract was issued on 15 October 2023 and the bid submission deadline was on 5 December 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of March 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction, completion and maintenance of 1,777 houses and public buildings, asphalt surface layer work, supply and installation of low and medium pressure cables, and road lighting work in Sector (BP-3). It also includes Model A house comprising of 939 units, Model B house comprising of 838 units, two primary schools each for boys and girls, main mosque, Imam house, fire station, ambulance centre, roads and infrastructure.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2027, the source said.

