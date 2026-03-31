Dubai Investments, a UAE based multi-asset investment Group managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, has announced the groundbreaking of Al Vista, its landmark mixed-use development in Meydan Horizon.

Developed through its real estate subsidiary, Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), Al Vista is a large-scale mixed-use development comprising residential, commercial and retail components within a unified masterplan, said a statement from Dubai Investments.

Located within Meydan Horizon, it comprises a 39-storey residential tower featuring 312 apartments, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units, alongside a 19-storey commercial tower offering 120,000 sq ft of shell-and-core office space, complemented by integrated retail components.

The development is designed to support a connected urban environment, with a comprehensive range of lifestyle and recreational amenities serving both residents and commercial occupiers, said a statement from DIR.

The ground breaking ceremony was held in the presence of Khalid bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments, Obaid Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investment Real Estate along with other senior representatives and the contractor for the project.

As part of the milestone, DIR also signed the main construction contract with JV Hourie Paramount appointing the contractor to deliver the project in line with the approved execution plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Salami said: "Al Vista represents an important addition to DIR’s portfolio and reflects a disciplined approach to development, anchored in quality, execution certainty and long-term value creation."

"With main construction now underway, DIR is committed to delivering well-planned, high-quality developments in key growth locations across Dubai, positioning Al Vista to emerge as a defining mixed-use destination upon completion," he stated.

Construction is advancing as scheduled, with planned completion targeted for Q1 2028, he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

