A Kuwaiti company said on Wednesday it has won a greening project in the Gulf state with a value of around 16.7 million Kuwaiti dinars ($55 million).

Palms Agro Production Company said in a bourse statement that the five-year contract, awarded by the Agriculture and Fisheries, covers “development and maintenance” of planted areas and irrigation systems in Khiran City in South Kuwait.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)



