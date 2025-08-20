Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works is expected to award the contract for the construction of a General Detention Building for the Ministry of Interior in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source said,

The study and design consultancy tender was issued on 27 April 2025, with a bid submission deadline of 27 July 2025.

“The contract award is expected in October 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

The project involves construction of a new detention facility for the Ministry of Interior.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

