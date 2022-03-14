Egyptian developer Jumeirah Egypt announced on Monday the launch of a 50-acre residential project Cove, located in New Sheikh Zayed city.

Company CEO Hisham Eldanasoury told Zawya Projects that Cove would comprise standalone villas, twin-houses, and townhouses with Phase 1 consisting of 168 units.

He added that the 4-billion-Egyptian-pound ($254 million) project would complete in three and a half years from the start of construction.

El Ghonemi is the main consultant of the project.

Last year, Jumeirah Egypt launched its Naia Bay hospitality project in Ras El Hekma on the North Coast.

Eldanasoury said the company has started enabling works for Naia Bay.

(1 US Dollar = 15.75 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

