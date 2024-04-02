UAE-based Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has launched Bada Al Jubail, a 4 billion UAE dirham ($1.09 billion) beachfront gated community in Abu Dhabi.

The development spans over 446,000 square metres of land with eight kilometres of beach frontage.

Land plots range between 2,000 and 6,000 square metres, with nine typologies of mansions.

The new community has a 30-yacht marina, watersports activities, a yacht club, a members’ lounge, a cigar bar, cycle tracks and jogging paths, a wellness centre and spa, a fitness studio, and a kids club.

Residents will have access to Jubail Island’s amenities, including private schools, a beach club, retail destinations, restaurants and 1.4 million square meters of parks and open spaces.

Bada Al Jubail is due for completion by the end of 2027.

Jubail Island houses six residential villages and is developed and managed by LEAD Real Estate Developer.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.