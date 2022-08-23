Jordan intends to invite bids for the development and rehabilitation of its Dead Sea Corniche that stretches more than 2 kilometres, a newspaper said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled Jordan Free and Development Zones Group will issue tenders for the project within 45 days, the Jordanian Arabic language daily Alghad said.

“We are planning to invite bids within one and a half months to develop and rehabilitate the Dead Sea Corniche after it suffered damage because of excessive use and the fact that it was used as a quarantine during the Coronavirus pandemic,” the Group’s Chairman Khalaf Al-Humeisat told the paper.

Humeisat said the Group decided to issue tenders after it received approval by the cabinet to pursue development plans, adding that the project involves repair and maintenance of the infrastructure, power cables, pavements and other facilities.

He did not mention project costs but noted that the construction of the Corniche, nearly 55 km (33 miles) southwest of the capital Amman, cost nearly $30 million.

“We will soon publish terms and technical specifications for the companies wishing to bid for the project…we will also study the technical and financial position of each company before we pre-qualify it to submit a bid,” he added.

