Jordan is offering a tourism project with a development value of $60-90 million on the Dead Sea as part of a drive to stimulate the tourism sector within economic reforms.

The Investment Ministry is offering the project, which could include a 5-star hotel, a spa or a resort, in its new ‘Invest in Jordan’ portal.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry said the project could create 400 jobs, adding that it would span an area of 55,343 square metres.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.