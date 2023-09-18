Jordan has unveiled five key projects to investors worth around 438 million Jordanian dinars ($617 million), including a tourism city, a Minister was quoted on Monday as saying.

The five are among several projects presented by the government on a new investment portal “Invest in Jordan” which was introduced two months ago as part of Amman’s campaign to attract foreign capital and stimulate its economy.

Investment Minister Kholood Saqqaf said the five projects comprise a tourism and entertainment city, ready houses complexes, a gas distribution network in the capital Amman and the Northeastern Zarqa city, a slaughterhouse in Amman and a fibre mechanical recycling plant.

“There is a strong interest in these projects…we have detected nearly 1,733 viewings for these projects on our platform,” she told the Arabic language daily Alghad.

