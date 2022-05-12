JEDDAH — Jeddah Governor Prince Saud Bin Abdullah Bin Jalawi inaugurated on Wednesday the refurbished Prince Majed Park and walkway. The development project, spreading over a total area of 130,000 square meters, was implemented at a cost of around SR80 million.



The inauguration of the giant project coincided with the Jeddah Season 2022 festival, which kicked off on May 2.



The Jeddah Mayoralty said that the project comes within the initiative of "Humanizing cities and improving the quality of life’, which is one of the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.



“The project to develop the park and walkway is the largest of its kind in the city of Jeddah and aims to increase the per capita share of green areas, and raise the level of practicing sports as the site contains walkways. It also constitutes a distinctive outlet for residents and visitors, and provides a safe and attractive recreational environment,” the mayoralty said.



Prince Majed Park is located in the center of Jeddah on the Macrona Road in front of Al-Handasa or Compus Square. The park development project includes 1,000-meter walkway;1,800-meter bikeway, in addition to Jeddah’s largest open children’s play area spreading over 9,730 square meters, supported by all the public utility and smart services.



The park consists of green areas covering 34 percent of the total area, containing a cover of grass and natural trees with a number of 918 trees and 382 palm trees, in addition to shrubs, soil covers and cacti.



The mayoralty said that the project included the construction of three buildings for public toilets with a modern architectural style that caters to all segments of society, of which 25 toilets were allocated for women and 23 for men, in addition to six toilets for people with disabilities. There are also areas for taking ablution, in addition to four rooms for childcare.



The park also includes an open theater that contains an amphitheater that accommodates more than 1,000 spectators, and a venue for events with an area of 5,624 square meters, in addition to a first aid clinic and a control and monitoring building equipped with 63 cameras covering the entire project area, apart from loudspeakers.



Visitors will enjoy the tallest interactive fountain of its kind in public parks in Jeddah, with a height of 30 meters. The parking lots can accommodate a total of 1,000 cars, in addition to 47 spaces designated for people with disabilities.

