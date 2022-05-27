Iraq’s Ministry of Transport is doing a feasibility study of modifying the scope of a planned freight railway line extending from Baghdad to Faysh Khabur to Turkey via Erbil or Dohuk at the request of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Ministry spokesperson Hussein Jalil Al-Rubaie told Zawya Projects that KRG requested the scope be amended to include passenger transport in addition to freight.

He said a tripartite meeting was held between the officials of Iraqi Republic Railways, KRG’s transport ministry and Turkey where it was agreed to limit cross-border carriage on the new railway line to freight.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)