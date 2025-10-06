Iraq intends to meet with private businesses to discuss public-private partnerships (PPP) for the much-delayed multi-billion-dollar first metro network in its capital city, Baghdad.

Last week, Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, who faces decisive parliamentary elections on 11 November, met with responsible officials and asked to fast-track the project by holding a meeting with the private sector, namely investors and specialised global companies.

He also stressed the need to review the technical steps and investment requirements of the project to ensure best global practices, his office said on its website.

In July, the Iraqi government said it was reassessing the financial framework for the project after previous proposals were rejected.

(Writing by N Saaed; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.