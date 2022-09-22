The feasibility study and initial designs for Iraq’s dry canal project will be presented in the fourth quarter by Italian engineering services company PEG, a spokesperson of Iraq’s Transport Ministry told Zawya Projects.

Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia quoted the Director General of General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) Farhan Al-Fartoosi as saying that PEG will present the feasibility study and designs in October 2022.

The dry canal comprises of a network of roads and railways linking Iraq’s Southern port of Al-Faw with Turkey.

Al-Khafajia said PEG officials had made a technical presentation about the project before Al-Fartoosi, adding that the road and railway routes could be amended to smoothen the implementation pathway for the project.

He said that Al-Faw Grand Port is expected to receive its first ship in 2025.

In July 2022, officials of General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR) and PEG had discussed technical aspects of the Dry Canal project.

