Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani has told officials in charge of constructing the new Sadr City in the capital Baghdad to speed up the project to ease the housing crisis, the official Iraqi News Agency said on Thursday.

Citing a statement by Sudani’s office, INA said the Prime Minister called a meeting of officials from the Construction and Housing Ministry and other departments to discuss expediting the infrastructure to enable construction of the first housing units.

Officials have said nearly 90,000 houses would be built in the new city next to the existing Old Sadr City, which was formerly known as Saddam City.

