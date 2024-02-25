Iraq is planning to offer Habbaniya residential city project to investors, according to the local press.

Construction and Housing Minister Benkin Rikani discussed the project in the Western Alanbar Governorate when he headed a meeting of a committee supervising plans to build new cities to tackle a sharp housing supply shortage, the papers said.

“During the meeting on Wednesday, Rikani discussed the mechanism to offer Habbaniya City to investors after the completion of designs and measures to possess the land for the project,” the official Iraqi News Agency said on Friday.

Officials said last month there are plans to build at least 10 new residential cities similar to the 100,000-house Bismaya City under construction in the capital Baghdad.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.